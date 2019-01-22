James Lee Dillinger, 52, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
James was born June 25, 1966, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of Donald and Regina (Konrardy) Dillinger, and was a 1985 graduate of Auburndale High School. In 1986, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent 20 years combined active duty and in the Navy Reserves. He earned the rank of engine-man Petty Officer 1st Class. He graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. He received two associate degrees, one in supervisory management and the other in materials management. He was currently employed at Nordson Extrusion Dies (EDI) in Chippewa Falls. He took great pride in his love for woodworking as well as his job.
James was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
James married Amy Woodford and they later divorced. On Sept. 12, 2009, he then married Tami Hera at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
James is survived by his loving wife, Tami; three daughters, Heather, Monica and Megan, all at home; sister, Laura (Nick) Cernohous of Eau Claire; brother, Brian (Jackie) Dillinger of Stratford; as well as his parents, Donald and Regina Dillinger of Auburndale; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Kathy Hera of Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law, Travis Hera of Chippewa Falls, Tom Hera of Bloomer and Scott (Holly) Hera of Green Bay, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Matthew and Alyssa Monson, Dylan (Andrea) Fleischman, Zoey Fleischman, Brooklyn Dillinger, Katlyn and Allison Hera.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dillinger Nov. 3, 2018; grandparents, Andrew and Mary Dillinger and John and Josephine Konrardy.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, and from 11 a.m. until noon Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
