James P. Goettl, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

James was born in the town of Eagle Point on November 17, 1935, the son of Gregory and Marie (Meinen) Goettl.

James married Ramona Hilt on May 5, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Together they celebrated 65 years of married life.

James graduated from McDonell High School in 1953 and went into the Army from 1955 -1957. James was the Deputy Sheriff from 1964-1972. He worked at the Chippewa County Dairy for 15 years and then went to work on the home farm. He farmed on the home farm from 1972 until 1995 when he moved to Prairie Lake in Chetek and built a home. He enjoyed fishing, working in his garden and playing cards.

James is survived by his wife, Ramona; one daughter, Susan (Jeff) Hedrington of Chippewa Falls; four sons: David (Cindy) and Steve (Roxie) both of Chippewa Falls, Gary of St. Louis, MO and Brian (Leah) of Cameron; seven grandchildren: Chris Hedrington, Craig Goettl, Karen Sarazen, Eric Goettl, Tyler Goettl, Rachel Rutter and Mitchell Goettl; eight great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Goettl; one sister, Ione Vail; and grandson, John Gregory Goettl.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.