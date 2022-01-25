James P. Paquette

James P. Paquette, 90, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on January 18, 2022 at his home with his son by his side.

Jim was born on December 7, 1931 in Chippewa Falls to Elmer and Mildred (Lemay) Paquette. Jim was a long time member of the Notre Dame Parish and graduated from McDonell High School in 1949. He loved outdoor sports, in particular he loved fishing and hockey.

Jim served in the Navy as aircrew during the Korean War from 1951 until 1955. On April 19, 1958 Jim married Judith A. Postl in Kingston, NY where he was employed by IBM. Jim worked for IBM and NASA in Texas and Colorado for 15 years before buying a dairy farm and moving back to Chippewa County.

He is survived by his two children: Chris (Bonnie) and Steve Paquette, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents; sister, Mary Tarara and brother, Joseph Paquette.

There will be a service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Visitation will be at Notre Dame Church one hour before the services.

Horan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com