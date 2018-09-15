James Trinko

James “Trink” Trinko, 70, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Minong, Wis. He was born Oct. 13, 1947.
Jim is survived by girlfriend, Kathy Diedrich; daughters, Cora (Tim) Frank, Sara (Barry) Lecander, Heather (Troy) Kuhn, Summer Diedrich (Dustin); sons, Justin (Casady) Nielson, Tyson Diedrich; brothers, Richard (Carol) Trinko, Bruce (Kathy) Trinko, Dale Trinko; sister-in-law, Doris Trinko; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Irene Trinko; and a brother, Chuck Trinko.
There will be a gathering and celebration of Jim’s life from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Veterans Center/Fox Hole Bar, E4710 Co. Rd. BB, Menomonie, Wis.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.