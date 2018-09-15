Subscribe for 17¢ / day
James Trinko
James “Trink” Trinko, 70, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Minong, Wis. He was born Oct. 13, 1947.

Jim is survived by girlfriend, Kathy Diedrich; daughters, Cora (Tim) Frank, Sara (Barry) Lecander, Heather (Troy) Kuhn, Summer Diedrich (Dustin); sons, Justin (Casady) Nielson, Tyson Diedrich; brothers, Richard (Carol) Trinko, Bruce (Kathy) Trinko, Dale Trinko; sister-in-law, Doris Trinko; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Irene Trinko; and a brother, Chuck Trinko.

There will be a gathering and celebration of Jim’s life from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Veterans Center/Fox Hole Bar, E4710 Co. Rd. BB, Menomonie, Wis.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.

