Born in Saint Paul, MN, Jim was the son of the late James Vincent Sherman, Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Enright Sherman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Solie. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force and lived in Brookfield, WI with his wife of 51 years, Constance Heims Sherman, prior to moving to Fort Mill, SC in 2020. Jim’s love and dedication to his family was a driving force throughout his life. He spent many weekends coaching his sons’ youth sports teams and, in recent years, was happiest when surrounded by his three grandchildren. Jim’s other passion in life was golf and he could often be found on the golf course or the driving range.