James Wallace Sundet

In 2006, Jim and Carol moved to Maryland and Jim finished his long engineering career working for the NSA (National Security Agency) until his death. Jim served two terms on the Chippewa Area United Way; and both Jim and Carol volunteered at the White Pine Rehab Center in Fall Creek.

Jim was an avid long distance biker. He and his neighbor friend rode for 12 years in the MS TRAM, “The Ride Across Minnesota” to benefit Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Both Jim and Carol loved to travel and enjoyed the many trips to Hawaii, the Outer Banks, North Carolina, Fort Myers Beach, and many attractions along the East Coast.

Jim loved his huskies, two of which were rescues, and he spent much time loving, walking and grooming them. They still miss all five of them. Jim also enjoyed his ham radios and restoring his two classic 60’s cars.

He is survived by his wife Carol of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Clifford (Dorothy) Hamann of Round Lake, MN; two nephews, great and great-great-nephews and nieces; and many wonderful neighbors, coworkers and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ben and Thersia Hamann; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.