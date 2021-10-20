Jane Hvizdak

Jane Hvizdak, age 67, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at home on October 16, 2021 with her children at her bedside.

Jane had only a short time between a sudden advanced-stage cancer diagnosis and her death. Jane was an example of “thriving after grief,” as after the death of her husband Dave in 2019, shedove headfirst into experiencing all that life had to offer. While she took the most pride in being a wife and mother, she absolutely loved spending time with friends, and you may have seen the “Anson 6” cruising around the Lake Wissota area on foot.

Jane was very involved in her church, English Lutheran Church of Bateman, where she volunteered at the food pantry, attended stretch classes (“Teeeeen!”), and as an avid reader, regularly attended book group. She loved attending “Friday night soirees,” biking, visitingwineries/breweries, attending shows, volunteering at the Heyde Center, traveling (recently visiting Croatia, Florida, and Montana), and all of the programming on HGTV. Her children fondly remember her baking skills, especially since none of them received this gene. Jane was a strong Democrat and was not shy in sharing her feelings on this matter. She also absolutely loved her cats and took great pride in being a “cat lady.”

Jane was born in Salisbury, NC to Rev. Frank and Sybil Efird. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from UW-Stevens Point, where she met her husband Dave. She was a kindergarten teacher until her oldest was born, and then was a stay-at-home mom. She then became the children’s librarian (“Mrs. Jane”) at Spooner Memorial Library in Spooner, WI, where she and Dave raised their children, and was a strong advocate for children’s literacy in the 15 years she held that position. She and Dave then moved to Massachusetts for his job, and upon his retirement, they excitedly came back and settled in Chippewa Falls. They both loved the area and all the wonderful friends they made.

Jane specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chippewa Humane Association. Her children request that you bring them beer.

Jane is survived by her children: Erin of Idaho, Mark (Mary) of Minneapolis, and Michael of Chippewa Falls; her brother Kim Efird of Illinois; and her cats, Ruby and Jerry. Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dave; her parents, Frank and Sybil Efird; and cats Kitty, Bernie, Alex, Candy, Jessie, and Maria.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Rev. Rick Biedermann will be officiating.

