Janet E. Joas, 73, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Janet was born October 12, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Mary “Marge” (Davis) Hoeser.

On December 30, 1967, Janet married Stephen Joas at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Janet earned her undergraduate degree in Home Economics from UW-Stout in 1976 and earned her Master’s degree in Education from Viterbo University. She taught Home Economics at the Chippewa Falls Middle School and later taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Stillson Elementary School.

Janet was always involved with helping the community and friends through various organizations or directly. She also enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, cooking, golfing, playing cards, gardening, traveling, and biking.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Steve; one son, Bryan (Shauna) Joas of Eagan, MN; one daughter, Gina (Patrick) Schneider of Fort Payne, Alabama; and four grandchildren: Gretchen, Harry, Griffin and Elyse.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Willa Hoogs and Mary Chastain.