CHETEK—Janice Aileen Schimmel, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2022, in Chetek, WI.

Janice was born on January 3, 1934 in Bloomer, WI to David and Loretta (Schoonover) Metcalf.

Janice grew up and attended school in the New Auburn area. She worked at Arthur Dairy-Cadott, Larry’s Insurance Agency-Bloomer, Carney-Rutter Insurance-Milwaukee, and lastly, Hubbard Scientific in Chippewa Falls for 27 years.

She married Clinton Schimmel November 16, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Diane and son-in-law Rob Amys; her daughter-in-law, Ginny Schimmel; and grandchildren: Tyler (Heather) Schimmel, Jacob (Melissa) Novotney, Josh (Megan) Amys, Allie Amys, Kelly Lawrence and Kaci (Ty) Lawrence; and great-grandchildren: Clinton and Lyla Schimmel, Hudson, Sam, and Nolan Lawrence; her sisters: Elaine (Ron) Stuckert, Sue (Gary) Nerhing; and brothers: Edwin (Sandra) Metcalf, and Bruce (Pat) Metcalf. She’s also survived by brothers-in-law: Gary Schimmel, Bob Schimmel; and sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Schimmel and Sharon Schimmel.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton Schimmel (2007), son Dale Schimmel (2018), parents, Dave and Loretta Metcalf, sister, Marg Maire, brother, Steve Metcalf, and brothers-in-law, Tom Maire and Jim Stuckert. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws Frank and Florence Schimmel, brothers-in-law Les Schimmel and Duane Schimmel, and Joe and Lois Sather and sister-in-law Georgan Schimmel.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Chetek Lutheran Church with a visitation being held prior from 10:00-11:00 AM.

A burial will follow the service at 1:00 PM at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home was trusted with arrangements.