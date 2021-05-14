CHIPPEWA FALLS/WHEATON—Jean M. Bowe, 61, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Jean was born October 21, 1959 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Dayton and Eileen (Swoboda) Reed.

On July 28, 1979, Jean married Clyde “Shorty” Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Jean was a member of St. Peter’s Church and the Christian Mothers Society. She most recently enjoyed working at Down to Earth Garden Center.

Jean liked working around the family farm, gardening, mowing lawn, campfires, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, but most of all she loved watching the grandchildren play sports.