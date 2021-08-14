Jean M. Small, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley.

Jean was born September 19, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Maurietta (Niesen) Martin. She graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1950 and then UWEC in Elementary Education.

On November 27, 1958, Jean married Daniel Small at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Jean taught in Milwaukee where she met her husband, Daniel and then they moved to El Paso, Texas for 50 years where she was an elementary school teacher.

Jean enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with her sisters, Bingo and news shows. Jean was fun-loving, and witty. She had a very sharp mind. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandma. Jean is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Dugal) James and three grandchildren, Daniel, Andie and Nikki James all of Bendigo, Australia; three sisters, Rita Erickson, Judy Grzyb and Kathy (Dan) Eder all of Chippewa Falls.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Small; her parents; and two brothers-in-law, Fred Erickson and Jack Grzyb.