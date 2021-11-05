Jeanette “Ginny” (Baier) Kelly, 92, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Dove Health Care in Bloomer.

She was born on March 16, 1929 in Tilden, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Bischel) Baier.

She grew up on the family farm in Tilden. She attended St. Peter’s School in Tilden and McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls where she made many lifelong friends. After graduation, she studied at a Secretarial School in La Crosse.

She married Richard “Dick” Kelly at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden on Jan 28, 1950 and moved with him to St. Paul, MN. Soon they moved to Maine for several years and then to Connecticut where they raised their eight children for 24 years. The call of home was strong and they returned to Wisconsin to live close to family in Chippewa Falls and later in Jim Falls on the beautiful Chippewa River.

Jeanette rose each day with a song in her heart. She took great joy in raising a rambunctious group of children, laughing at their antics, fretting over their troubles, and always full of love. When her youngest started school, Jeanette went to school too and got her Realtor’s License in Wisconsin. She soon was an independent realtor and sold many homes under the name of Kelly Realty. She also volunteered for causes dear to her heart: as an Amnesty International letter writer, on the Chippewa Catholic School Board, as a Salvation Army bell ringer, as a member of the advisory group for the Healing Place in Eau Claire, in various food pantries and as a member of the Sacred Heart Circle in Jim Falls. She loved to sing and belonged to church choirs in Connecticut and in the Chippewa area.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen (Miguel) Satut of Madison, Sharon (Richard) Alves of Ellington, CT, Therese (Gary) Wood, of Antrim, NH, Rick Kelly of Madison, Kevin (Betsy) Kelly of Tilden, Elizabeth (Anthony) Bohaty of St. Paul, MN, Ellen (David) Fure of Webster, and Sheila (Scott) Zwettler of Eden Prairie, MN. She had 12 grandchildren: Michael Satut, Daniel Satut, Elena Satut Duncan, Jason Wood, Christopher Wood, Ryan Harter, Megan Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Cameron Kelly, Zachariah Fure, Jack Zwettler, and Rose Zwettler; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother, Jerome, infant brother Harold, and her sister, Mary Ann Reiter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Rev. Victor Feltes will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass.

Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the Town of Anson.

Friends may call one hour before the time of services at the church.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is in charge of arrangements.

Friends and family may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Many thanks to the staff at Dove Health Care of Bloomer and Mayo Hospice for their loving care. Donations may be made in her memory to the Food Bank of your choice.