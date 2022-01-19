EAGLE POINT—Jeanette M. King, 90, of Bloomer, town of Eagle Point, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Aggies Country Living in Eagle Point.

Jeanette was born December 5, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of August “Augie” and Florence “Flo” (Henneman) Dachel. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1949. On September 28, 1950, Jeanette married the love of her life, Robert C. King at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Jeanette had several jobs throughout her life and owned Tink’s Inn with her husband.

Jeanette is survived by one son, Joseph (Lori) King; two daughters: Linda Rufledt and Rebecca (Thomas) Revoir; one brother, Dr. Don Dachel; five grandchildren: Adam, and Nicole King and Mike (Lisa) Pat (Ann) and Amy Rufledt; five great-grandchildren: Andrew, Logan, Paige, Sydney, and Conner Rufledt; her best friend, Velma Wesenberg; and her visiting angels: Julie Dachel, Nancy Heidtke, Tip Dejno, Toots Fox and Karen “Annie” Almgren; and her fur baby, Bella.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on October 18, 2003; her parents; one brother, Ralph Dachel; one sister, Elmira Dachel; and son-in-law, Steve Rufledt.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Eagleton Cemetery in Eagle Point at a later date.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the funeral home.

Jeanette’s family prefers memorials to the Chippewa Humane Association or the charity of your choice.

