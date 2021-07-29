Jeanine M. Bergeron, age 76, passed away at Aggies Country Living on July 28, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1945 in Eau Claire to Vernon and Lillian (Heeg) Campbell. Jeanine married Harold Bergeron in 1975. She enjoyed crafting, hunting, traveling and was an avid fisherman. Jeanine loved her time wintering in Texas and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons: Dan (Toni) Back of Cornell and John Back of Chippewa Falls; step-children: Dawn and Mike Bergeron both of Lake Hallie; brothers: Jim and Mike Campbell; sister, Judy Peterson; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Vernon and Lillian; husband, Harold; sister, Margie Dehnke; step-sons: Scott and Jeff Bergeron.

Funeral services will be held at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.