Jeanne M. Luedtke, 47, of Chippewa Falls, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Jeanne was born May 10, 1974, in Chippewa Falls to Kim and Susan (Fliehr) Barquist. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1992. Following high school she worked at Hutchinson Technology, most recently for United Health Care.

On October 31, 1998, she married Grant Luedtke in Las Vegas, Nevada. In her free time Jeanne enjoyed reading, playing bingo, camping, and spending time with her children, family, and friends.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Grant; daughter, Jordyn; son, Cole; father, Kim (Deb) Barquist of Cadott; brothers: Leslie (Melissa) Barquist of Phoenix, AZ and Garrett Barquist of Cadott; sister, Erin Rose (Nate) McCartney of Woodbury, MN; nephew and nieces: Jonah McCartney, and Ruby and Elizabeth Barquist; and aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Shipley; grandparents, Richard & Pauline Barquist, Robert & Lorraine Fliehr, and Lyle & Doris Gilbert; and mother-in-law, Charlotte Kloc.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

