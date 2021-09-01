Jeanni Ann Kreutzfeldt Grosvold

Jeanni was the life and energy of every room she was in! She was seldom without that radiant smile on her face and she could find a connection with just about anyone. Jeanni stood out everywhere she went with her bright blonde hair and she had the most magnetic personality that drew everyone in!

Jeanni had many hobbies and passions including crafting, traveling, bowling, playing cards, music and roughing it at Deep Lake. She traveled all over the US extensively, as well as many other countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, England, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico and Canada. She left a piece of her heart in each of these places but the biggest piece was left in Switzerland.

Jeanni’s daughters will miss her tremendously! They shared many memories and traditions including their holiday baking days, trips to Warren’s Cranberry Festival, sleepovers, trips up North, and their many travels. We will love and miss you forever, Momma!

One of Jeanni’s greatest joys was becoming a “nana” to her grandson, Will in 2019. It was obvious to anyone how much they enjoyed one another and Will is going to miss his Nana so much!