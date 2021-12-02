CHIPPEWA FALLS—Jeffrey K. Smiskey, 80, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born November 20, 1941 in Eau Claire, the son of Robert and Agnes (Plemon) Smiskey.

On January 5, 1963, Jeff married Ruth Campbell at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls and later married Jane Potter on December 27, 2014. He owned and operated Smiskey Construction for 39 years.

Jeff was proud of founding the Knights of Columbus Bingo 35 years ago and was also instrumental in building the current KC Hall. He loved hunting, fishing year-round, gardening, riding his 4-wheeler, lawn mowing, coffee clutch, playing cards, going to the cabin, finding joy in making people laugh, building and rebuilding things and his Faith was very important to him.

Jeff was a member of Holy Ghost Church, the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly, Moose Lodge #246, and AA.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jane; one son, Jeffrey A. (Kay) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Joy Echavarria of Chippewa Falls; step-daughter, “Punky” Jones of Jim Falls; step-mother, Eileen Smiskey of Eau Claire; four brothers: Bob Chandler of Colorado, David (Linda) Smiskey of Menominee, Dan (Roxi) Smiskey and Chuck Smiskey both of Chippewa Falls; three sisters: Mary Smiskey of Menominee, Dianne (Dave) Hoople of Weyerhaeuser and Joy (Mark) Howard of New Auburn; two step-brothers: David Kent and Gary (Marilyn) Kent both of Eau Claire; four step-sisters: Betty Ann Hovey, Janie (Steve) Palchia and Susie Kent all of Eau Claire and Donna Mae Meistad of White Bear Lake, MN; two grandchildren: Christian and Moriah; and three step-grandchildren: Chad, Shawn and Troy. Jeff was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth on October 31, 2006; one son, Jerry Smiskey; his parents; one brother, Gary Smiskey; and one sister-in-law, Marsha Lee Smiskey.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4:00 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:00 p.m. both on Sunday at the funeral home.

“I love you all! You helped make my life have purpose, with very happy moments and also sad ones, but that’s life”.