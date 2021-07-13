Jerimie J. “Boob” Kelling

Jerimie J. “Boob” Kelling, 41, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Jerimie was born August 4, 1979, to Linda Balz and later adopted by Craig Kelling when they met and married in 1987.

As a child Jerimie loved the outdoors. From an early age of 4 he was taught how to fish.

He loved to swim, ride big wheels, swing, go on merry-go-rounds. He gave up slides when he was stung by a bumblebee on his 4th birthday. He loved trips to Hayward to see his Grandma and Grandpa Kelling, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He spent his days with them hunting, fishing, and digging snake pits for He-man and Skeletor. He loved Lake Nelson and Silverthorne.

Jerimie was an easy going, laid-back, fun loving kid. He made friends easily and truly cared about them. He would go out of his way to lend a helping hand whenever asked. His heart was so big that he could never say no to anyone, sometimes to a fault. Even during his highs and lows he was always there no matter what.

For a period of time he lived in West Yellowstone, Montana where he had a blast riding snowmobiles, and Corona, California where he learned the trade of laying tile. He also resided in Ocala, Florida.