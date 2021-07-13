Jerimie J. “Boob” Kelling
Jerimie J. “Boob” Kelling, 41, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jerimie was born August 4, 1979, to Linda Balz and later adopted by Craig Kelling when they met and married in 1987.
As a child Jerimie loved the outdoors. From an early age of 4 he was taught how to fish.
He loved to swim, ride big wheels, swing, go on merry-go-rounds. He gave up slides when he was stung by a bumblebee on his 4th birthday. He loved trips to Hayward to see his Grandma and Grandpa Kelling, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He spent his days with them hunting, fishing, and digging snake pits for He-man and Skeletor. He loved Lake Nelson and Silverthorne.
Jerimie was an easy going, laid-back, fun loving kid. He made friends easily and truly cared about them. He would go out of his way to lend a helping hand whenever asked. His heart was so big that he could never say no to anyone, sometimes to a fault. Even during his highs and lows he was always there no matter what.
For a period of time he lived in West Yellowstone, Montana where he had a blast riding snowmobiles, and Corona, California where he learned the trade of laying tile. He also resided in Ocala, Florida.
Jerimie was larger than life. You could see his smile and hear his laughter from a mile away. You never knew where you might find him. He loved fishing so much he taught his children how to fish and that is where he was often found. Jerimie’s favorite part of life was being a father to his beautiful children. He enjoyed listening to music, hanging out with family and friends, riding his Harley (or “Scooter” as he called it) and cooking up a feast, especially with the other half of “neighborhood chefs.” LeRoy Roby.
Jerimie is survived by his three beautiful children: Raylinn, Khloe, and Theodore; wife, Shauna; two beautiful step-children: Santiago and Madyson; mother, Linda (Dale) Harlos, step-sister, Abi; father, Craig Kelling; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Carol Weiss, Step Grandfather Raymond “Tiny” Weiss, Grandfather Earl Kelling, Grandmother Alice Kelling.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
