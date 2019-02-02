Jimmyjoe Marik
Jimmyjoe Marik, 56, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Jimmy was born July 13, 1962, in Barron County, to Bernice (Seever) and Arlyn Marik. He grew up in Wausau, Wis., where he attended school, lived and worked for over 30 years.
In 2008, Jimmy moved to Chippewa Falls. He worked as a cement truck driver until he retired due to his health.
While living in Chippewa Falls, he met his future wife, Carla Knott, who invited him to her church and introduced him to her church family at Chippewa Valley Bible Church. He became involved in the church and enjoyed the Men's Bible study classes and the friendships he built there.
On April 9, 2014, Jimmy was baptized. Three days later, April 12, 2014, he married his love and best friend, Carla. They joined their families and together had a son, Israel.
In his younger years, Jimmy was a race car driver and raced cars in Wausau, Tomahawk and Stevens Point, Wis. He enjoyed fixing things, and was always there to help others. He had a big soft heart and supported Compassion International, sponsoring children around the world.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carla; children, Travis (Tiffany), Kelli, Michele, Colin, Robin, Jessica, Katie, Jesse, Samuel, Peter and Israel; grandchildren, Cody, Dezi and Lily; siblings, Danny, Larry, Sandi, Ricky, Debra and Jean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kelly.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
