Joan C. (Rose) Rosenberg, 81, of Jim Falls, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Joan was born in Eau Claire, WI, on June 23, 1940, to Melvin and Roberta (Hanson) Jacobson. Melvin passed away when Joan was a toddler. Roberta

“Birdie” married Len Whittenbeen in 1944 and was the only father Joan really knew. She graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire. She was united in marriage to Otto Rose at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, on May 27, 1961. He died on January 4, 1994. Joan later married Bob Rosenberg on September 30, 2000, in Mondovi, WI.

Joan was an avid card player, blackjack canasta, golf and cribbage. Even with dementia the last few years, she was still able to kick butt!! She loved hosting blackjack parties and taking trips to the casino. She loved socializing at home or at the local taverns. Joan was known as the “Hat Lady.” The Leader Telegram published an article about Joan and her numerous hats.

Joan started a career in retail at the age of 16, selling high end clothing and cosmetics at Treasure Linens, Merle Norman and Gramac’s. She was an elegant woman that was always dressed “to the nines” with her matching attire and glamourous jewelry.

Traveling was very important to Joan. In 1993, while visiting New York, Joan & Otto and Jerome & Carole Frederick were on the stairs of the South Tower of the World Trade Center when the truck bomb went off. After she and Bob were married, they traveled to the Dominican Republic, Alaska, Europe and Mexico, just to name a few. Joan and Bob also enjoyed going on cruises and they spent the last several winters in Florida.

Joan is survived by her husband, Bob Rosenberg, of Jim Falls; two daughters, Kim (Brian) Heller, of Galveston, TX and Kay (Mark) Johnson, of Mondovi, WI; step-son, John (Chris) Rosenberg, of Farmington, MN; grandchildren, Kole Amans, Karter Johnson, Josh Heller, and Tyler & Zachery Rosenberg; sister, Mick (Wally) Moore, of Red Wing, MN; brother, Butch Whittenbeen of Lake Hallie; niece, Christy VanCamp; along with many other loving relatives and friends. She will also be missed by all her “grand-dogs,” especially, Dude who stayed by her side until the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin & Roberta; stepfather, Len Whittenbeen; first husband, Otto Rose; and stepson, Jim Rosenberg.

Joan will leave this earth with a legacy of love, kindness and caring. She always saw the good in everyone she knew. Joan always had a smile on her face and welcomed everyone with a kiss and hug. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.

