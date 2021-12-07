EAU CLAIRE—Joan (Jo) Webb, age 94, formerly of Eau Claire, Wi went on her “heavenly vacation” on October 19, 2021. Jo was born August 10, 1927 to William and Ethel (Dukelow) Greenwald in Chippewa Falls, WI. She graduated from the Chippewa High School in 1945. She also attended nurses training at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. Jo married Harry James (Jim) Webb on August 27, 1949 in Chippewa Falls, WI. In 1957 they moved to Eau Claire with their family.

She was a member of Lake Street United Methodist Church, volunteered at Mt. Washington Center of Care beginning in 1967 and went to Dove Healthcare when Mt. Washington closed for many years. She also volunteered at the Red Cross blood banks and personally donated 10 gallons of blood over the years. In November of 1966 she started doing demo work for Coca Cola at Kerms and Dukes grocery stores. After a few years she started doing the same demo work in many local grocery stores for other products and eventually worked just for Dukes Supermarket, which was sold to Copp’s Finer Food Store on Hamilton Ave.

Jo had a great love for her family, friends, music and always wanted to make people laugh and see the brighter side of life. She and Jim loved to entertain at their house with all of their friends. Packer Parties, Cookouts and anything that they had an excuse to have a party for.

Jo moved to Muenster, Texas in 2018 to live with her daughter and son–in-law, Lora and Gene Hermes. They had many “adventures” and a WHOLE lot of FUN.

Jo is survived by two sons: Tom of Eau Claire and Bob of Janesville, WI; daughter and son – in law, Lora and Gene Hermes of Muenster, TX; four grandchildren: Matt & (Megan) Webb, Mellissa Mair & Jason Sorenson, Joey & (Kayla) Eggenberger, Ryan Eggenberger; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jim Webb; her parents Bill and Ethel Greenwald; a brother, Bill Greenwald Jr. and his wife Vera; and great-granddaughters: Claire Riley Eggenberger, Baby Stella Eggenberger.

A Special Celebration Service of life will be held in Muenster, TX and next spring (2022) in Eau Claire, WI and Chippewa Falls on Leinenkugels Hill where her “sweetheart” Jim is buried.

Finally, rest in peace our precious mother, you are finally free from the chains of Alzheimer’s, to dance and sing in Heaven. We LOVE you and will miss you every day.

