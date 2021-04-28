Joan M. Schaller, 78, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 in her Chippewa Falls home surrounded by loved ones.
Joan was born on June 12, 1942, to Earl and Margret (Myron) Mahnke in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was the older sister to her brother Michael. Her family lived in Osseo during her childhood and later relocated to Eau Claire before meeting Kenneth. Joan wedded Kenneth Schaller on April 24, 1965, and moved one last time to live on the family farm.Joan enjoyed spending her days with her husband and family, helping each morning and evening on the dairy farm. She also worked at Peter’s Meatpacker and the First Federal Bank in Eau Claire. After having children, Joan was a homemaker for many years and perfected her cooking—known for her Christmas Dinners and home-grown rhubarb custard. She was an exceptional decorator for all holidays, outdoing herself every year. She also loved dining out for lunch with her husband at Old Country Buffet many times a week.
Joan enjoyed being outside and gardening when the weather was nice. She could often be seen walking the country roads in the afternoons, greeting her family members as the miles passed. She was a member at Faith Lutheran Church where she spent her Sundays worshipping, helping on committees, making noodles, and attending Bible study. The family takes much comfort knowing her faith was deep.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Kenneth; sons: Bob (Julie), John, and Larry; and eight grandchildren: James, William, Michael, Evie, Rachel, Deanie, Hunter, and Gillian. Joan is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruby; and nieces, Kathryn and Shari.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will take place at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Memorials made in Joan’s name may be directed to the church. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
