Joan M. Schaller

Joan was born on June 12, 1942, to Earl and Margret (Myron) Mahnke in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was the older sister to her brother Michael. Her family lived in Osseo during her childhood and later relocated to Eau Claire before meeting Kenneth. Joan wedded Kenneth Schaller on April 24, 1965, and moved one last time to live on the family farm.Joan enjoyed spending her days with her husband and family, helping each morning and evening on the dairy farm. She also worked at Peter’s Meatpacker and the First Federal Bank in Eau Claire. After having children, Joan was a homemaker for many years and perfected her cooking—known for her Christmas Dinners and home-grown rhubarb custard. She was an exceptional decorator for all holidays, outdoing herself every year. She also loved dining out for lunch with her husband at Old Country Buffet many times a week.