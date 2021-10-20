JoAnn L. Rein

JoAnn L. Rein, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

JoAnn was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on March 24, 1947, to Paul and Katherine (Hanson) Blaha. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. JoAnn was united in marriage to Patrick Rein at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls on October 24, 1970. Together they managed the Cedar Inn Motel in Hayward and later worked for Adams Chiropractic for 17 years.

JoAnn is survived by her sons: Jason (Bri Fedie) Rein of Chippewa Falls and Ross (Danna Marie) Rein of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Joshua, Max, Aidan and El Maximus; brother, Al (Marlene) Blaha of New Auburn; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter-in-law, Annabell Rein.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls.

The private interment will be held at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in rural Spooner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be give to a charity dear to JoAnn’s heart. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

