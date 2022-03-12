MAPLE GROVE, MN—Jodean Raven of Maple Grove, MN, age 65, died February 14, 2022 from cancer with family at her side.
Jodean was born in Edson, WI into a farming family and she was very proud of it too! For the past 28 years she was employed by District 279 and presently, as an ESP with Skills students who she loved dearly. Additionally, she was loved by many of the school staff and will be missed.
Survived by her husband, Mike; son, Jon (wife) Michelle; grandson, Sawyer; daughter, Mary (husband) James Nelson and three grand dogs: Gus, Ruby and Kato.
Visitation at Evans Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo, MN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9-11:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000