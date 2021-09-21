Johann "Swede" Swenson

Swede was born on September 30, 1934, to Johann Sr. & Leona (Paulson) Swenson, on the family farm in Waseca Minnesota. He graduated from Owatonna High School with the class of 1951. At age 16, he started college at Augsburg in Minneapolis. At 18, he was drafted into the Army and was deployed with post WWII forces to Stuttgart Germany where his main job was playing baseball. After returning from Germany, he went to Mankato and received his bachelors and masters degrees in 1959, and this is where he met the love of his life, Rae Allison Ekern while she was working in the hospital as a nurse. They were married on March 25, 1959.