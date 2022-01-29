John J. "Jack" Nelson

CHIPPEWA FALLS—John “Jack” J. Nelson, 98, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Jack was born February 14, 1923, in Boyd, the son of George and Cordelia (Ripplinger) Nelson. At the age of 20, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was sent to Iwo Jima in February 1945. Jack was honorably discharged on May 22, 1946.

He returned home and on April 9, 1947, Jack married Jean Barstow in Wenatchee, Wash.

Jack worked at CT Film for 35 years retiring as a production manager.

Jack was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Ever the sportsman, Jack shared his love and lessons of hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren.

Jack is survived by two sons: Neil (Debbie) Nelson of Eau Claire, and Keith (Anita) Nelson of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Doug Nelson and Jerry Nelson both of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren: Kristina, Gina, Kyle (Nicole) and Jack; great grandson, Tucker; and other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jean on September 3, 2015; one son, Michael; his parents; five brothers: William, Robert, Allen, Earl, and Thomas Nelson; and three sisters: Eleanor, Dorothy and Carol Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

