John “Jack” A. Bushland, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Chippewa Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls.

Jack was born April 23, 1928 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edwin and Hazel (Loughrae) Bushland. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack worked at Chippewa Shoe for 38 years and also at Horan Funeral Home. Jack enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing and an occasional trip to Turtle Lake or Hayward

On June 27, 1953, Jack married Janet Beaudoin.

Jack was a ski jumper in his youth. Jack loved sports: the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, not many games went by that he didn’t watch. As he was raising his family, he enjoyed bowling and softball.

Jack is survived by three sons: Michael (Candace Smith) Bushland, Dan (Karen) Bushland and Marty Bushland all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Lesley (Joe) Small, Sara Bushland, Joshua Bushland and Shallee Bushland; and two great grandchildren: Hannah and Isaac Small.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Janet on October 2, 2018; his parents; one brother, Bob Bushland; and three sisters, Marjorie, Beverly and Mary Ann.