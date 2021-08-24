John "Jack" M. Zwiefelhofer

COLFAX - John "Jack" M. Zwiefelhofer, 87, of Colfax, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire with his family by his side.

Jack was born November 4, 1933 in Tilden, the son of John and Mary (Stoffel) Zwiefelhofer.

On October 30, 1971, Jack married Mildred "Millie" Campeau at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer. He was a dairy farmer in Tilden until his retirement. Jack enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards and visiting with family and friends. He was a member of St. Peter's Church.

Jack is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Millie; one son in infancy; his parents; and one sister, Lucille Secraw.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.