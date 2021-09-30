John “June” F. Marko, Jr., 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

John was born August 7, 1931 in Chippewa Falls, the son of John and Margaret (Hedrington) Marko, Sr.

John worked for Huffcut Concrete in Chippewa Falls for many years. He is a member of Holy Ghost Church and former member of U.C.T. #335.

John enjoyed times with his family, taking photos, antique car swap meets and Country Fest.

John is survived by three brothers, Myron and Roland (Gerri) Marko both of Chippewa Falls and Francis Marko of Beloit; six nephews: Timothy (Kathy) Marko of Chippewa Falls, Jeff Marko of Eau Claire, Mark (Crystal) Marko of Janesville, Matt (Donna) Marko of Prescott, Dean (Betty) White and David (Karen) White both of Chippewa Falls; three nieces: Sandy (Kevin) Carnes of Beloit, Heidi (Bear) Potaczek of Cornell and Rhonda (Tim) Wedemeyer of Chippewa Falls.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gerald Marko; one sister, Marilyn Marko; two sisters-in-law, Darleen and Betty Marko; and three nephews, Dennis White, and Anthony and Mike Marko.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.