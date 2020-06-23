John Lacina

Jack graduated from Cadott High School in 1961, then attended a lumber grading school in Tennessee before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served from April 1, 1964 to March 28, 1967, and was stationed at several duty stations in the U.S. and abroad, including Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, Jack married Janet and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating with a business administration degree Dec. 21, 1972. Jack and Janet returned to Cadott and purchased and operated Lacina Building Center for 25 years. Jack later worked as a wholesale and retail building materials representative. Upon retirement, Jack devoted his time caring for his mother and his wife. Jack was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jack had many interests, foremost: hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time at Bear Lake with family and friends. Jack was a member of the VFW, American Legion, past member of the Citizens State Bank Board of Directors, and many other committees and organizations.