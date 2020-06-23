John Lacina

CADOTT — John “Jack” R. Lacina, 77, of Cadott, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was born Feb. 11, 1943, to John H. and Dorothy (Imbery) Lacina. He married Janet M. Shakal July 27, 1968, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott.
Jack graduated from Cadott High School in 1961, then attended a lumber grading school in Tennessee before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served from April 1, 1964 to March 28, 1967, and was stationed at several duty stations in the U.S. and abroad, including Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, Jack married Janet and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating with a business administration degree Dec. 21, 1972. Jack and Janet returned to Cadott and purchased and operated Lacina Building Center for 25 years. Jack later worked as a wholesale and retail building materials representative. Upon retirement, Jack devoted his time caring for his mother and his wife. Jack was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jack had many interests, foremost: hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time at Bear Lake with family and friends. Jack was a member of the VFW, American Legion, past member of the Citizens State Bank Board of Directors, and many other committees and organizations.
Jack is survived by daughter, Nancy (John) Post of New Auburn; sons, William Lacina and Kristy Connor of Proctor, Minn., David Lacina of Grand Marais, Minn., and Shawn (Shannon) Lacina of Tomahawk; grandchildren, Mitchell (Adelina), Grace, and Alexa Post, Daphne and Brody Lacina, and John “Jack,” Emily, and Sophia Lacina. Brother, Thomas Lacina also passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; and sister, Sharon Polanski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will follow the funeral Mass at the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, with military honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and also one hour prior to the funeral Mass Friday morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be sent to the Lacina Family and will be donated to organizations of family’s choice in Memory of John R. Lacina. Please send to the Leiser Funeral Home, P.O. Box 397, Cadott, Wis. 54727.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.
