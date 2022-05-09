EAU CLAIRE — John M. Anderson, age 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please use the following link to view the service online. https://boxcast.tv/view/john-anderson-service-dkoyxtdioirbclaqpamj.
To offer condolences online, and to watch the John Anderson memorial video please visit www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
