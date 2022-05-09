 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John M. Anderson

  • 0
John M. Anderson

EAU CLAIRE — John M. Anderson, age 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please use the following link to view the service online. https://boxcast.tv/view/john-anderson-service-dkoyxtdioirbclaqpamj.

To offer condolences online, and to watch the John Anderson memorial video please visit www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News