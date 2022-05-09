John M. Anderson

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please use the following link to view the service online. https://boxcast.tv/view/john-anderson-service-dkoyxtdioirbclaqpamj.