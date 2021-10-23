John M. Anderson, age 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born on August 31, 1947 in Chippewa Falls, WI to John M. and Elizabeth (Swenson) Anderson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1965. On August 26, 1972 he married Kathleen McCall at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel in Eau Claire.

John served his country as a Security Policeman in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. He was stationed at Elmendorf AF Base in Anchorage, Alaska and Duluth, Minnesota. After his service he attended UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and psychology. While there he was an active member of the Vets Club. Throughout his work life he was a salesman. He worked for various companies, including Williams Steel and Hardware and Wisconsin Metal Fab.

In past years John was an active member of the Eau Claire Jaycees where he initiated the Sawdust City Days Bluegrass Festival, organized the Calithumpian Parade Club, and was chairman of the Upward ‘78 Air Show. From 1989-1998 he served on the Board of Directors for the Chippewa Valley Technical College.

John was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent 44 happy years at the cottage on Potato Lake. When he was on the lake with his fishing gear no fish was safe and he always shared his secret spots. Throughout his life he was known for his sense of humor. As a storyteller extraordinaire, there never was a dull moment at the deer hunting camp.

He was a caring and compassionate man and served in the LakeCare Ministries at Lake Street United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by his wife Kathleen; his sister Arlene (Robert) Roy; brother-in-law Michael McCall; nephews Dave (Karen) McCall and Chris (Cindy) McCall; uncle Norman Anderson; aunt Jane Bowe; many cousins and special friends.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022 with burial at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022 with burial at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.