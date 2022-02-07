BLOOMER — Jolan V. Samens, 93, of Bloomer, town of Tilden, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Jolan was born June 18, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Steven and Mary (Stefan) Erdely.

On February 15, 1950, Jolan married Edward J. Samens at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church.

Jolan enjoyed gardening, flowers, and watching the birds come to the feeders. She loved to cook and bake. That was her passion. She was one of the best at cooking up a feast for the holidays.

Jolan was a collector of bells and vases. That made it easier for us to shop for her. Many were added to her collection over the years.

She loved God, her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When they would come to visit it would bring a huge smile to her face. She would say, “Give them some candy, Dennis.” A treat they always waited for.

She will be greatly missed.

Jolan is survived by four sons: Joe (Barb), Dick (Pam Graffice), Dennis and Don (Wanda Wilson) Samens all of Bloomer; one daughter, Margaret “Margo” Meyer of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Linda Crandall (Samens) of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Terry, Andy, Randy, and Greg Samens, Monica Modl and Ian Meyer; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jolan was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J.; one son, Steve; her parents; two sisters: Gizella Chovan and Ethel Mayer; and two grandchildren: Andrea M. Meyer and Anthony Samens.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

