Joseph C. (Joe) Janc, 76, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Blue Island, Ill., the son of Dr. William Frank and Etta Mary (Dyer) Janc. He and his family moved to Chippewa Falls in 1945, where his father set up practice.
Joe attended St. Charles elementary and graduated from McDonell High School in 1960. He attended the University of Stevens Point and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Sierra, USS Submarine Blackfin and the USS Elkhorn. He was honorably discharged as a 2nd class electronics technician in 1966, serving six years.
On Dec. 26, 1964, Joe married Janice K. Packard at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He often commented that he “rescued her” from Eau Claire. They had two sons, Brian and Jason.
Joe worked for AT&T as a central office technician for 36 years, retiring in 2003. He was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and sang in the church choir for over 40 years. He also sang in the Notre Dame choir for a short time. He loved attending all of his sons activities, whether it be sports, music, or plays. He loved being a “hockey Dad.”
When his sons were young, Joe was involved in the Catholic Home & School Association, and in the McDonell Booster Club, often serving food at the McDonell booth at the fair. Before his sons were old enough to be scouts, he was an assistant Boy Scout leader for St. Charles. He was a believer in Catholic education.
Joe always had a “not so subtle” sense of humor, which will be missed by his family and friends. He always had a comment or two to spice up the conversation. He had a love for Dairy Queen cakes, bratwurst, gummy bears and Oreo cookies; and seldom turned them down when offered.
Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janny; two sons, Brian (Kristen) and Jason (Tricia) both of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Nathan (Julia) Janc, Kasey Janc, Alexis Berg-Janc and Jacob (Sierra) Berg; six great-grandchildren, Joscelyn, Melody, Aiden, Oliver, Brently and Jayden. He is further survived by his brothers, William F. (Lillian) Janc of Maryland and Dr. John Janc of Mankato, Minn.; nieces, Michelle and Jeanne (Spencer); nephews, Bill, James (Julie), Kenny and Tom (Donna); and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James; and one sister, Mary Clement.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to McDonell Area Catholic Schools, as this was Joe’s wish.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
