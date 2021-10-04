 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller)

  • 0
Joyce Claudette "Claudie" Dzubay (Miller)

MINNEAPOLIS—Joyce Claudette “Claudie” Dzubay (Miller) age 86, of Minneapolis, formerly of Chippewa Falls. Preceded in death by parents: Claude and Velma, brothers: Alan and Roger and her loving husband Bill. Survived by siblings: Kurt (Sue) Miller, Keven Miller, Cheryl Sneen and Candy Miller. Funeral service at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH 110 East Grand St., Chippewa Falls, WI Friday – October 8th, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Orthodox Cemetery, St. Anthony, MN. Memorials preferred to the family. To view full obituary please go to: www.kozlakradulovich.com

“A Celebration of Life”

763-783-1100

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News