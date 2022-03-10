MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Judith A. Thompson passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022. She was born December 15, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Gilbert and Frances Krause. After graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1965, Judy attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis. It was at Augsburg that Judy met the love of her life. Judy married Robert N. Thompson on March 23, 1968. Judy and Robert loved traveling both in the states and abroad. They especially loved their vacations fishing at Lake George. Their retirement dream was to own a cabin on the lake. Even though she lost Robert to a brain tumor in 1995, Judy followed through with their dream and bought a cabin in Crosby, Minnesota.

Judy was employed at Minneapolis Public Library (now called the Hennepin County Library). Judy was Head of The Max Barcoding Team, worked in HR as Payroll Assistant and was the Software Team Coordinator at the time of her retirement in January of 2000.

Judy continued to travel after retirement with her good friend, Karen Thompson, Robert’s sister. Judy was also active in her church and was a longtime member of the Stewardship Team. Judy was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed photography. Judy had many friends that she liked to get together with for a walk, a run, Team Caffeine, or just to sit and talk over coffee.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents: Gilbert and Frances; sister-in-law, Karen; father and mother-in-law: Milfred, and Adele. And her beloved cat Bronte.

Judy will be greatly missed by her brother, Greg (Donna) Krause; nephew, Tim (Karolee) Krause; niece, Tami (Tim) Mathison; great-niece, Taylor Mathison; brother-in-law, Rick (Colleen) Thompson; niece, Nikki Thompson and nephew, Christopher Thompson. The family would like to thank The Waters on 50th, caregivers, and Grace Hospice for the loving care they provided for Judy. We would also like to thank Judy’s friends for the variety of care and the many visits.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 with visitation one hour prior, all at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.