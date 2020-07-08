× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith E. Muller, 79, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home in Menomonie. She was born July 7, 1940, in Ashland, Wis., to Edward G. and Mabel E. Carlson. She was raised on a farm in rural Bayfield County near Ashland. She later graduated from Ondossagon High School near Ashland. She attended Stout State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1962, where she also met her husband to be, Arthur E. Muller. They were married June 30, 1962.

Art and Judy then moved to Oconomowoc, Wis., and she taught home economics at the high school. Their daughter, Cheryl, was born in 1963, followed by two sons, Keith, in 1965 and Bruce, in 1969. The family moved back to Menomonie, when Art started teaching at Stout, traveled out to California for a short time, as well as to Greeley, Colo., while Art completed his doctorate. They returned to Menomonie in 1972, where Art resumed his teaching career at Stout. Once all three children were school aged, Judy worked for Richard Oldfield CPA for 30 years, until retirement, preparing tax returns for individuals and farmers in the local area.