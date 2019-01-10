VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE — Julius E. Huth, 90, of the village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
He was born in the town of Eagle Point, to Emery and Anna Huth Dec. 22, 1928. He attended Eagleton and Chippewa Falls Schools.
At an early age he started working at Crane Lumber Company. In 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1960, as a Sergeant.
Julius went back to his job at Crane Lumber as a carpenter, where he worked for 48 years total. He married Millie Martinek Feb. 16, 1957, in a double ring ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, officiated by Pastor Grimm.
He leaves his wife of nearly 62 years, Millie; two daughters, Sharon (Dave) LeDuc of Chippewa Falls and Janice (Emery) Schindler of Chippewa Falls; and also David Martinek of Eau Claire. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Ryan LeDuc, Alison LeDuc, Collin (Abby) Schindler, Cole Schindler (Amanda Weber); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Daniel Wonderly officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie, with military rites conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.
