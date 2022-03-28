Karen D. Crawford

MADISON — Karen Diane Crawford, age 53, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home in Madison. She was born on April 4, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Marcia and James Crawford. Karen is survived by her parents; her siblings: Eric (Lisa) Crawford, Susan (Shawn Peters) Crawford, and Philip (Margie Franzen) Crawford; and her nieces and nephews: Shannon and Evan Crawford, and Maisie and Fred Peters. Karen grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1987. In high school, Karen received a varsity letter as a manager for the girls’ softball team. After high school, Karen continued her involvement in sports as a volunteer for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin. She lived in Chippewa Falls until 2011, when she moved to Madison to be close to family. Despite living in chronic pain and coping with health challenges for most of her life, Karen never lost her sense of humor, sparkling personality, and fighting spirit. Karen was an extroverted “people person” who would strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She especially enjoyed rooting for her brother Philip’s ultimate frisbee team and enjoying a burger and Miller Highlife after the games. Karen loved animals of all kinds. She worked in a pet store in Chippewa Falls and nurtured several pet birds over the years. Karen adopted her first cat, Abba, because it had a lump on its back and as Karen said then, “Abba might not be adopted otherwise.” She was an avid gin rummy card player and reader, especially books about animals.