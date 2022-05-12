CHIPPEWA FALLS—Kathleen M. Moldrem (nee McDonald), 75, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice after a short battle with pancreatic metastatic cancer.

She was born on October 29, 1946, to Robert and Ruth (Lium) McDonald, Altoona. She graduated in May 1964 from Altoona High School.

In the fall of 1964, she started work as a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Sanwick and was employed there for the next 12 years.

She married Byron Moldrem on October 11, 1977 and moved to Chippewa Falls. She was a stay-at-home mom for two years and then obtained a job at the Chippewa Herald in Classified Advertising. She worked at Diversey Wyandotte until moving on to a position working in the Office of the Director of Public Works/City Engineering for the City of Chippewa Falls until retiring after 26 years.

She is survived by her husband; daughters: Claudia (Pete) Lecher and their sons Bryan Moldrem and Blayde Lecher of Eau Claire; Colleen (Dale) Ericson and their son Riley of Eau Claire; stepsons: Steve (Jill) Moldrem and their son Jake of Melbourne, FL; Aaron Moldrem of MN; sister, Carlene Schroeder of Altoona, WI; sisters-in-law: Julia (Gary) Hanson of Sun Prairie, WI and Ardes (Tim) Benson of Eden Prairie, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law: Julius and Bernice Moldrem; brother and sisters-in-law: LeVerne and Patricia Moldrem.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sandeep Basu, the staff at Mayo Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care these last few weeks.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the church.

Family and friends may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com