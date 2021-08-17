Kathleen M. “Toots” Loschko, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away August 16, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
She was born on October 13, 1937, in Chippewa Falls WI, the son of Robert and Clara (Liedl) Krall.
Toots graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.
On October 26, 1957, Toots married Adrian “Ace” Loschko at St Charles Church and soon after they moved to Fort Polk, Louisiana.
After moving back to Chippewa Falls, Toots began work at the Chippewa Woolen Mill and then Amoco Foam Products where she retired after 35 years.
Toots was a woman of many talents. She loved sports, and in her younger years was an excellent softball player. She loved watching the Brewers. She was a long-time member of the Chippewa Bowhunters and shot archery competitively for years. She was also a very good bowler and participated in several state tournaments.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and cooked for various church functions. Her cooking skills were second to none.
Toots and Ace camped with their family until they bought property in Gordon, WI in 1972. Soon after a cabin was built. Countless memories were made “Up North” at “The Cabin”.
She cherished time spent with family, especially her kids and grandchildren. She was a kindhearted and loving woman that will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include David (Linda) Loschko of Chippewa Falls, Vicki (Roger) Zwiefelhofer of Chippewa Falls, Shari Crowell of West Bend, and Dan (Patti) Loschko of Chippewa Falls. Her 10 grandchildren: Cheryl, Crystal, and Tanya; Jason and Shelby; Nicole and Courtney; Logan, Garrett, and Brady. Great-grandchildren: Emmet, Liam, Adrian, Thea, and Greyson. Also, her sister, Betty (Ron) Bresina of Chippewa Falls.
Toots was preceded in death by her husband Ace, parents Bob and Clara Krall, and her son-in-law, Tim Crowell.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff at both the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls and St. Joseph’s Hospice for all their wonderful care during Toot’ stay there.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.