Kathleen M. “Toots” Loschko, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away August 16, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

She was born on October 13, 1937, in Chippewa Falls WI, the son of Robert and Clara (Liedl) Krall.

Toots graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.

On October 26, 1957, Toots married Adrian “Ace” Loschko at St Charles Church and soon after they moved to Fort Polk, Louisiana.

After moving back to Chippewa Falls, Toots began work at the Chippewa Woolen Mill and then Amoco Foam Products where she retired after 35 years.

Toots was a woman of many talents. She loved sports, and in her younger years was an excellent softball player. She loved watching the Brewers. She was a long-time member of the Chippewa Bowhunters and shot archery competitively for years. She was also a very good bowler and participated in several state tournaments.

She was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and cooked for various church functions. Her cooking skills were second to none.

Toots and Ace camped with their family until they bought property in Gordon, WI in 1972. Soon after a cabin was built. Countless memories were made “Up North” at “The Cabin”.