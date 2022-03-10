CHIPPEWA FALLS—Kenneth A. Nimmer, 77, of Marinette, WI went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 5, 2022. A native of Milwaukee, he was born August 1, 1944 to Albert Nimmer and Bernadette (Swoboda) Nimmer who was formerly of the Chippewa Falls area.

He is survived by his wife, Janis; one son, David of Campbellsport, WI; a brother, John (Linda) of Oostburg, WI; two sisters: Karen Gayon of Marinette and Martha (Terry) Ordish of Wilkes-Barre, PA; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on March 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church in Menominee, Michigan.