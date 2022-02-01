Kenneth Robert Briggs, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded in love by his family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Ken was born October 13, 1938 in Eau Claire, the son of Fletcher A. and Florence T. (Johnson) Briggs. Ken served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On June 24, 1961, Ken married Yvonne C. Greening at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Ken was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 60 years. He was a wonderful family man, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who liked to make people laugh.

After a near fatal accident in 1968, he met life’s challenges head on and taught his children to live with resilience and determination, to measure twice and cut once, to place family above all else. He had a huge love of the outdoors and spent a lifetime hunting and fishing in his spare time. He was an excellent woodworker and craftsman. As a hobby, he crafted beautiful, custom recurve bows for only a select few. Ken was a jack-of-all-trades, master of many and could fix anything. He loved dogs, especially his dogs and had many different breeds throughout his lifetime.

Ken is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Kathy Briggs, Lawrence (Kathy) Briggs, Mark (Kristina) Briggs, Julie (John) Manka, Debra (Kevin) Hare and Patricia (Jason) Hinke; grandchildren: Alana Roshell, Jacob (Elizabeth) Briggs, Alissa Briggs, Corey Henderson, Nathan Briggs, Samual Briggs, Garrett (Allison) Nelson, Chase Nelson, Owen Hare, Ethan Hare, Trent Hinke, Taylor Hinke and Riley Hinke; great-grandchildren: Amelia Briggs, Jackson Bohl and Brooks Nelson.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Blanch Fox and Gloria Dzuik.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice, the entire medical staff and caregivers who made Ken’s last Days comfortable and provided support for his family.

Ken loved his family beyond measure and will be forever missed.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com