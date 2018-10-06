Kenneth Stradins, 24, of Menomonie passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
He was born Feb. 27, 1994, to Linards and Christine (Murray) Stradins and graduated from Menomonie High School in 2012.
Kenny was such an easy going, fun loving and caring guy who enjoyed the outdoors with his dog Bronn. His family did not just include his relatives, but he was considered a family member to all who knew him. His parents and sisters are extremely proud of the man he grew to be and love him unconditionally.
He is survived by his parents, Linards and Christine; sisters, Emilija Stradins, Karina Stradins (Logan Raak); and grandmother, Betty Murray; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.