CADOTT—Kevin Boyea, 61, of Cadott passed away on Sunday May 8, 2022.

Kevin was born April 21, 1961, in Chippewa Falls. Son of Dale and Shirley (Foiles) Boyea. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1979.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching the Brewers and Badgers, and spending time with his kids and grandson.

Survived by his mother, Shirley; four children: Terra (Justin) of Janesville, Seth (Jessy) of Salt Lake City, UT, Jordan (Leslie) of Milwaukee, Kaly of Eau Clare; two sisters: Kim (Al) King of Cadott, and Mickie (Terry) Hughes of Stanley; grandson, Evers.

Preceded by his father, Dale, and his sister, Jill Leonard.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI. with Rev. Paul Messmer officiating.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of Service Sunday at the Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Halfway Hall, Cadott, WI. following the Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made tohttps:/www.gofundme.com/f/kevinboyea