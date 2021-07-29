On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Kristina “Tina” Ann (Kvapil) McGee, of Osseo, WI, was taken from us much too soon, at the age of 50, by a brain aneurysm. Tina was born on November 6, 1970, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Tony and Sheila (Grant) Kvapil. She graduated from Chi Hi in 1988. It may not have been apparent in high school, but Tina had a love for learning. As an adult, she was in constant pursuit of improving her ability to achieve her life’s purpose. She strove to be authentic—to be where she said she was going to be, to do what she said she was going to do, and to help as many people as she could along the way. To do this, she studied AODA at Chippewa Valley Tech, Vocational Rehabilitation at UW-Stout, nursing at Rasmussen College, Holistic Health at St. Catherine University and Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders at Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. She was currently working as a substance abuse counselor at Clark County Community Services and an addiction counselor at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in addition to being the owner of McGee Massage.