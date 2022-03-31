CHETEK — Kyle C. Brown, age 49, passed away peacefully at home in Chetek surrounded by his family.

Kyle is survived by his husband, David of Durant, Oklahoma; his mother, Yvonne E Kiesow (Bell) of Chetek; his mother-in-law, Brenda Irvin of Antlers, Oklahoma; siblings: John (Diane) Brown of Chetek; Juanita Kelsch of Chetek; Wayne (Terry) Brown of Bruce; Melissa (Ken) Gardner of Chetek; April (Wayne) Geister of Osceola; Lori Boggess of Rice Lake; and Kevin (Theresa) Brown of Lewisville, Texas, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Kyle was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on May 16, 1972. He graduated from Chetek High in 1990. Kyle served in the USAF as an Aircraft Guidance Controller (Avionics) from January 1991 to March 1998. While in the service, Kyle was also an armed courier for the USAF General on his base. After leaving the service, Kyle worked on high-tech computer systems in Dallas, Texas. He also enjoyed working as a hotel manager and trainer as well as saving many failing hotels in his area and turning them around to make a profit and a better company. Kyle took pride in his work and his employees. Kyle was adored by his customers, co-workers, friends, and all who had the great fortune to know him.

Kyle enjoyed nurturing his plants and flowers, camping (as long as there was internet and AC), boating, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling his loving pets.

Kyle is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vernon and Ellen Bell; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Dorothy Brown; his father and stepmother, Dale and Teri Brown; his special friend, Carroll Staton from Durant, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, William J Kelsch; and nephew, Dale Brown, infant son of Kevin and Theresa Brown of Lewisville, Texas.

A funeral service is planned at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek, Wisconsin, at 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m.

Refreshments and snacks following. Please come join our family and help us celebrate Kyle’s life.