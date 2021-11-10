CADOTT, WI—Laura Dolly Sonnentag, 88, Cadott, WI, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire with her loving family at her bedside.

Laura was born December 18, 1932 in Bloomer, WI to John and Ada Watkins. She was raised in the Bloomer and Chetek area and later moved to Cadott where she graduated from high school. Laura met Louis Sonnentag at the Legion Hall where sparks flew between them. They were married a year later on May 28, 1951. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. Helen’s Circle.

In 1961 they bought 80 acres south of Cadott where they built their dream house and raised eight children. She worked at the Chippewa Manor and Northern Center for several years as well.

Laura’s house was the gathering place of family and friends, often filled to the brim and overflowing with love and laughter. Everyone was welcome at Laura’s house. She had mastered the art of making soup and there was always a pot on the stove and cookies in the cookie jar. She taught herself how to knit and crochet and kept her whole family warm with her hats, scarves, mittens, socks, and Afghans. Laura’s laughter was contagious and filled her house along with her extensive collection of tea pots and cookie jars.

She loved to play cards, her favorite being Tic and spent every day playing with her dear friend and neighbor, Lois Sperber. They actually kept a journal of who won (not sure who is ahead!). She also taught her grandkids and great grandkids how to play and enjoyed many hours of fun with them.

Several years ago Mom’s memory began to fade and she started needing home care assistance several times a week until it was no longer safe for her to stay home alone. Moving to Azura Memory Care was a difficult decision for everyone but it was needed for her safety and care. She was ready and looked forward to a new chapter in life. Azura and the team there became her second home and family.

Laura is survived by eight children: Wayne (Sharon), Shirley (Dave) Woodford, Bunny Curry, Randy (Chris), Andy (Brenda), Louis Jr. (Jane), Joe (Lorrie) and Tracy (Josh) Clark; 25 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in law: John (Theresa) Watkins; a very special neighbor, Lois Sperber; and many close extended family members who will miss her deeply.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Louis in 2004; two sisters: Joyce (Danny) and Lois (Bill) and one brother, Wayne (Loretta); son-in-law, Hugh Curry and two infant granddaughters: Lucy and Ellie Sonnentag.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County following the Funeral Mass.

A Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the Service Friday at the Church.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank all of the past and present team members at Azura for loving and caring for mom. She truly loved all of your attention and care. Thank you also to Jennifer Insteness who cared for Mom during her journey through dementia. Thank you to Aaron and Mary Lee of St. Joseph’s Hospice for their wonderful care in the last five days.

Her dementia may have slowly taken her memories from her but every now and then “I love you so much” would come from her lips. What more could we have asked for? We love you mom and will miss you but get in the boat and go fishing with dad and have a fish fry with all the family that is up there with you.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer’s Association.

I love you for all the times you picked me up when I was down.

For all the times you traded your warm smile for my frown.

For all the times you brushed my hair and tucked me into bed

Or needed something for yourself and put me first instead.

For all the dreams that we have shared, the tears and laughter too.

I love you mom with all my heart…

There’s no one quite like you!