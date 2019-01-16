Laverne Moucha

Laverne J. Moucha
Laverne J. Moucha, 77, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Laverne grew up on a dairy farm owned by his parents. He was one of 12 children. He attended Crystal Springs one-room grade school until the eighth grade. He graduated from Cornell High School.
He then left the farm and moved to Kenosha, Wis., and worked for American Motors for many years, returning to Chippewa Falls, where he resided at the Romeis Mill Apartments.
He enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and wrestling. He was an avid jogger and liked riding his bike.
Laverne is survived by one brother, Ray Moucha; sisters, Karen Schindler, Sharon (James) Milbeck, Barbara Ayres, Carol (Ed) Frith, Patricia Hoffman, Dorothy Moucha and Delores Baynes. He also enjoyed his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosemary Smith; and two brothers, Stanley and David Moucha.
A celebration of Laverne’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Greg Sima officiating. Spring interment will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery, in the town of Arthur, Chippewa County.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Romeis Apts., especially Kalina, for the kindness shown to Laverne over the years, and for helping and caring for him in his later years.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
