CHIPPEWA FALLS—Lawrence J. “Larry” Wooldridge, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

He was born July 25, 1928, in Barron, WI, to Lawrence S. and Helen (Iverson) Wooldridge.

Larry married Arlene Johnson on September 4, 1949, in Blair WI. They resided in Menomonie, WI until 1957, when they moved to Chippewa Falls.

He worked in sales all his life and was an avid golfer. He was a charter member and served as an Elder at Christ Lutheran Church.

Larry is survived by his son, Dean (Minerva) of Spring, TX; daughter, Jan (Terry) Albrecht of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Justin (Barbara) Wooldridge, Jessie (Jeff) Smith, Jackie (Karl) Zipps, Daniel Wooldridge, Eric Geurts, Ashley (Drew) Price, Josh Albrecht, and Minerva Gorjon; great-grandchildren: Trenton, Carter, Connor, Courtney, Joanna, Kaylee, Cassie, Maddux, and Faye; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Arlene in 2010.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

